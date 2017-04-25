$1,000 raised for Arkansas youth ministry stolen in break-in, police say

More than $1,000 raised at a recent softball game for an Arkansas youth ministry was stolen earlier this week, police said.

A 20-year-old man reported Monday afternoon that someone broke into his locked white Chevrolet Silverado, which had been parked in the 1800 block of Aggie Road in Jonesboro.

The break-in reportedly happened between 10:37 p.m. Sunday and 1:37 p.m. Monday, according to a Jonesboro Police Department report.

While returning to work Monday, the victim said that he discovered $1,336 in cash was stolen from the center console of his pickup.

The money had been collected for City Youth Ministries during a softball game and was stored in the pickup with miscellaneous change, police said.

No damage was reported to the truck, according to authorities.

The victim told an officer that “there is a lot of pedestrian traffic around his residence.”

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.