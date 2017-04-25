2 arrested in fatal shooting of man at North Little Rock hotel

Authorities have arrested two people in a fatal shooting during a robbery at a North Little Rock hotel earlier this year, and investigators say additional arrests are expected.

Chester Lee Smith, 22, of Little Rock and Nathaniel Clark, 25, of Sherwood each faces charges of aggravated robbery and capital murder in the killing of 26-year-old Jessee Arthur Feb. 14 at the Super 8 Motel at 3925 McCain Park Drive.

Both suspects were booked into the Pulaski County jail after turning themselves in Tuesday. They remained in the facility Tuesday night with bail not yet set.

Officers found Arthur lying in the parking lot outside the motel, police said. He had been shot at least once and was dead when authorities arrived.

In a statement Tuesday, police said the arrests came after an "exhaustive investigation" that was still ongoing. The statement identified Clark and Smith as "suspects in the robbery and accomplices" in the killing while noting that more arrests were expected.