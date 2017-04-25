8 high schoolers, 5 teachers win Stephens Awards in Little Rock

Eight high school seniors and five teachers from Little Rock-area schools are recipients of the 2017 Stephens Awards that are made possible annually by The City Education Trust.

The awards are $5,000 scholarships to outstanding students and $8,000 cash awards to selected instructors.

Student winners, their schools and their parents are:

• Karina Bao, Little Rock Central High School, daughter of Amy Yu and Shawn Bao.

• Mohammed Mumtaz, Little Rock Central High School, son of Saima and Hamid Mumtaz.

• Meredith Theus, Little Rock Central High School, daughter of Alison and John Theus.

• Brittany Tian, Little Rock Central High School, daughter of Erming Tian and Yan Xiao.

• Georgiana Burnside, Little Rock Christian Academy, daughter of Anny and Robert Burnside.

• Jack Carney, Episcopal Collegiate, son of Michelle and Allen Carney.

• Thomas Howe, Little Rock Catholic High School, son of Laurence Howe.

• Stephanie Zhao, Pulaski Academy, daughter of Ling Gao and Haibo Zhao.

Winning teachers and the schools in which they work are:

• Edward Dodge, Catholic High School for Boys.

• Kyle Holton, Pulaski Academy.

• Marcella Melandri, Mount St. Mary Academy.

• Joy Schultz, Episcopal Collegiate.

• Dennis Show, Little Rock Parkview Arts/Science Magnet High School.

The late Little Rock financiers Jackson T. Stephens and W.R. "Witt" Stephens formed The City Education Trust in 1985 with proceeds from the sale of their interest in Riverside Cable Television Co.

Witt Stephens founded Stephens Inc., a privately owned investment bank, in 1933. His brother Jackson later joined the company.

A reception for the 2017 Stephens Award recipients was held Monday afternoon at the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce.

