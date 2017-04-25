Ohio prison treats four ODs in 2 days

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Four inmates overdosed in two days at the same Ohio prison earlier this year, requiring the use of CPR and doses of an anti-overdose drug as guards scrambled to revive the men, according to state prison records.

The “inmate was unresponsive, blue in the face and lips and did not have a pulse nor was he breathing,” according to a report on one of the overdoses late in the evening of Feb. 18 at Pickaway Correctional Institution. The next night, an inmate suffering from nausea was found “laying on the floor of a bathroom with eyes closed,” another report said.

The documents, obtained by The Associated Press through an open-records request, don’t name the drugs the inmates used, but say guards administered the anti-overdose drug naloxone to revive them.

Ohio prison officials say the state’s opiate epidemic is also inside prison walls, which is why they keep the anti-overdose drug stocked.

Iowa facility redo OK’d despite cuts

DES MOINES, Iowa — A plan to spend nearly a half-million dollars remodeling the interior of the newest state office building in Des Moines is moving ahead despite budget cuts that are slicing an array of state programs and services, documents obtained by The Associated Press show.

The Iowa Utilities Board is planning to demolish and redo much of the customer service area in its award-winning, 6-year-old building.

As lawmakers finished a $7.2 billion budget that cuts everything from crime victims’ services to childhood-obesity prevention, state officials met Thursday with companies interested in bidding on construction, glazing, mechanical and electrical work.

The board is using $330,000 left over from its 2016 budget and a $250,000 appropriation that lawmakers approved last year to fund the project, a priority of Utilities Board Chairman Geri Huser.

Capitol arrests at 4 for pot ‘smoke-in’

WASHINGTON — Supporters of legal marijuana say four people were arrested Monday after smoking pot on the U.S. Capitol grounds.

The day’s “smoke-in” was intended as an act of civil disobedience. Those lighting up want pot to be legalized nationwide and for the federal government not to interfere with states that already have legal pot.

Nikolas Schiller, a co-founder of the group D.C. Marijuana Justice, says two men and two women were arrested by U.S. Capitol police shortly after they started smoking on Monday afternoon.

Those arrested included Adam Eidinger, the group’s other co-founder.

Capitol police spokesman Eva Malecki says the four were charged with possession, a violation of federal law.

A Section on 04/25/2017