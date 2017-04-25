Arkansas auditor to seek re-election in 2018

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas' state auditor says she will run for re-election in 2018.

State auditor Andrea Lea's spokesman said in a statement Tuesday that Lea wants to "continue reforming her office in a conservative, business-friendly model."

Lea was elected to her position in 2014 and is the first Republican to serve as the state auditor. She replaced Democrat Charlie Daniels, who did not seek re-election.

Lea is a former member of the Arkansas House of Representatives, representing the Russellville and Pottsville areas. She has also served as a justice of the peace in Pope County and as a member of the Russellville City Council.

No Democrats have announced plans to challenge Lea for the position.