Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, April 25, 2017, 6:05 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Arkansas baseball game time moved

By Bob Holt

This article was published today at 4:45 p.m.

an-arkansas-baseball-hat-and-glove-sit-in-the-dugout-prior-to-a-game-against-miami-ohio-on-friday-feb-17-2017-at-baum-stadium-in-fayetteville

PHOTO BY ANDY SHUPE

An Arkansas baseball hat and glove sit in the dugout prior to a game against Miami (Ohio) on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, at Baum Stadium in Fayetteville.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Arkansas-Kansas State baseball game will start at 5:30 p.m tonight at Kauffman Stadium, 30 minutes earlier than scheduled.

Officials from both schools agreed to move the game from a 6 p.m. start because of the threat of inclement weather.

Cox Sports Television will begin its live telecast of the game at 5:30 p.m. according to an Arkansas spokesman.

The pregame show on Arkansas' radio network will start at 5 p.m. with an airtime of 5:30 p.m. for the game, but whether the game is on individual stations at that time may vary based on each station's schedule.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Arkansas baseball game time moved

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online