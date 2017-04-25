Home /
Arkansas baseball game time moved
By Bob Holt
This article was published today at 4:45 p.m.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Arkansas-Kansas State baseball game will start at 5:30 p.m tonight at Kauffman Stadium, 30 minutes earlier than scheduled.
Officials from both schools agreed to move the game from a 6 p.m. start because of the threat of inclement weather.
Cox Sports Television will begin its live telecast of the game at 5:30 p.m. according to an Arkansas spokesman.
The pregame show on Arkansas' radio network will start at 5 p.m. with an airtime of 5:30 p.m. for the game, but whether the game is on individual stations at that time may vary based on each station's schedule.
