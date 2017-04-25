PHOTOS: Masked gunman robs Arkansas convenience store, police say

Arkansas police are searching for a masked gunman who stole money from a Texarkana convenience store before fleeing Monday night, authorities said.

Texarkana police officers responded to the Fast-Low Convenience Store at 402 East St. around 11 p.m. after the store had been robbed, according to a news release.

Based on security footage, a man in a black ski mask entered the store, displayed a handgun and demanded money from the clerk, the release said. The employee handed over an undisclosed amount of cash and the gunman fled on foot, officials said.

In addition to the mask, the man reportedly wore gray jeans, a dark blue jacket, black dress shoes and gray gloves.

He is being sought by authorities, and anyone with information is asked to call Texarkana police at (970) 793-3154.