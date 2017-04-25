Arkansas River accident kills boy

Authorities in eastern Oklahoma said a 6-year-old boy has died and that his parents were missing after the family's boat capsized on the Arkansas River over the weekend.

LeFlore County Undersheriff Kendall Morgan told reporters that the boy died after being taken to an Arkansas hospital after Sunday's accident. A spokesman for Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock said the boy died Sunday.

A 4-year-old boy who washed up about a mile down the river and climbed onto an embankment was found by firefighters and remains hospitalized.

Crews on Monday continued to search the river for the two missing adults near Spiro, Okla., which is about 120 miles southeast of Tulsa near the Arkansas border.

The Poteau Daily News reported that both children were wearing life vests but the adults were not.

