California students sue to allow speech

BERKELEY, Calif. — The University of California at Berkeley students who invited Ann Coulter to speak on campus filed a lawsuit Monday against the university, saying it is discriminating against conservative speakers and violating students’ rights to free speech.

A legal team led by Harmeet Dhillon filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in San Francisco.

Campus Republicans invited Coulter to speak at Berkeley this Thursday, but Berkeley officials informed the group last week that the event was being called off for security concerns.

The university then backtracked and offered an alternate date, but Coulter has insisted that she plans to still come Thursday.