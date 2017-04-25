Commutation requests by Arkansas killers 'without merit'

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Parole Board is recommending denial of commutation requests by three men convicted of capital murder, including one who was once on death row and less than two weeks from execution.

The board said Monday it found requests by Bobby Fretwell, Michael Henderson and Heath Kennedy are "without merit."

Fretwell was scheduled for execution on Feb. 16, 1999, when on Feb. 5, then-Gov. Mike Huckabee commuted his sentence to life without parole in the 1985 shooting death of Sherman Sullins in Searcy County.

Henderson and Kennedy are also serving life without parole, Henderson for the 1994 shooting death of furniture store owner Billy Little in Pulaski County and Kennedy for the shooting death of sandwich store clerk Leona Cameron in El Dorado.

The recommendations now go to the governor.