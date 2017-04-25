Early spring game visitor list

Arkansas is expected to host an impressive list of prospects for the spring game on Saturday.

Here are some of the recruits expected to visit the Hogs on Saturday.

LB Deshaun White- Richland, Texas- Offers: Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, UCLA, TCU, Ole Miss and others

DL Isaiah Nichols- Springdale-Offers: Missouri, Kansas State, Iowa State, Miss St., N.C. State and other

QB-Ath Gerry Bohanon- Earle-Offers: Arkansas, Alabama, Auburn, Miss St., Baylor, Georgia, Louisville and others

2019 WR Treylon Burks- Warren- Offers: Arkansas, South Florida, Memphis

DL Emmit Gooden- Independence Community College- Offers: Arkansas, Alabama, Oklahoma, Missouri, Louisville and others

2019 TE Grayson Boomer-Collinsville, Okla. -Offers: Arkansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State and others

2019 DE Collin Clay- Oklahoma City Putnam-Offers: SMU, Arkansas State

DL Logan Jessup- Wynne- Offer: La.-Monroe

OL Will Burgess- Lake Hamilton

DE Jalen Redmond- Oklahoma City Midwest City-Offers: Oklahoma, Miss St., Arizona St., Kansas, Nebraska and others

DB Sean Michael Flanigan- Charleston- Offers: Oklahoma State, Arkansas State and others

Signees:

CB Chevin Calloway- Dallas Bishop Dunne

S Montaric Brown- Ashdown

WR Devion Warren- Monroe, La.

WR Koilan Jackson- Joe T. Robinson

RB Chase Hayden- Collierville, (Tenn.) St. George's

Tentative:

QB Grant Gunnell -Houston St. Pius X- Offers: Arkansas, Texas A&M, Georgia, Oregon, Florida State and others

2019 WR Devonta Lee- Amite, La.-Offers: Arkansas, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Auburn and others

CB Delrick Abrams Jr.- Independence Communty College

OT Darrell Simpson- Justin (Texas) Northwest- Offers: Arkansas, Oklahoma State, Ohio State, Oklahoma and others