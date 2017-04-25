Home /
Early spring game visitor list
This article was published today at 11:05 a.m.
Arkansas is expected to host an impressive list of prospects for the spring game on Saturday.
Here are some of the recruits expected to visit the Hogs on Saturday.
LB Deshaun White- Richland, Texas- Offers: Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, UCLA, TCU, Ole Miss and others
DL Isaiah Nichols- Springdale-Offers: Missouri, Kansas State, Iowa State, Miss St., N.C. State and other
QB-Ath Gerry Bohanon- Earle-Offers: Arkansas, Alabama, Auburn, Miss St., Baylor, Georgia, Louisville and others
2019 WR Treylon Burks- Warren- Offers: Arkansas, South Florida, Memphis
DL Emmit Gooden- Independence Community College- Offers: Arkansas, Alabama, Oklahoma, Missouri, Louisville and others
2019 TE Grayson Boomer-Collinsville, Okla. -Offers: Arkansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State and others
2019 DE Collin Clay- Oklahoma City Putnam-Offers: SMU, Arkansas State
DL Logan Jessup- Wynne- Offer: La.-Monroe
OL Will Burgess- Lake Hamilton
DE Jalen Redmond- Oklahoma City Midwest City-Offers: Oklahoma, Miss St., Arizona St., Kansas, Nebraska and others
DB Sean Michael Flanigan- Charleston- Offers: Oklahoma State, Arkansas State and others
Signees:
CB Chevin Calloway- Dallas Bishop Dunne
S Montaric Brown- Ashdown
WR Devion Warren- Monroe, La.
WR Koilan Jackson- Joe T. Robinson
RB Chase Hayden- Collierville, (Tenn.) St. George's
Tentative:
QB Grant Gunnell -Houston St. Pius X- Offers: Arkansas, Texas A&M, Georgia, Oregon, Florida State and others
2019 WR Devonta Lee- Amite, La.-Offers: Arkansas, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Auburn and others
CB Delrick Abrams Jr.- Independence Communty College
OT Darrell Simpson- Justin (Texas) Northwest- Offers: Arkansas, Oklahoma State, Ohio State, Oklahoma and others
