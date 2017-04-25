Home /
Family: Technology takes on rising suicide rates
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 11:53 a.m.
According to 2015 numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Missouri’s suicide rate per capita increased by 9.6 percent since 2013. In Kansas, the suicide rate per capita increased by 12 percent over the same period. Nationally, the rate has increased by 7.4 percent.
Arkansas rose from No. 16 to No. 10 in the latest national ranking of suicides per capita. In 2015, 577 people killed themselves in Arkansas.
“Nothing has worked” against rising suicide rates, says Bill Geiss, a Zero Suicide specialist and clinical assistant professor in psychiatry at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. “We are failing miserably.”
So now professionals are using new strategies — using technology such as the smartphone apps MY3 and myStrength to help people build proactive survival plans.
Read more about this new front against rising suicide rates in Wednesday’s Family section.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Family: Technology takes on rising suicide rates
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.