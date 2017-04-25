Gunman approaches workers outside Little Rock Waffle House, then robs business, police say

A man armed with a large pistol forced two Little Rock Waffle House employees inside the business, which he then robbed, authorities said.

It happened shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday at the restaurant at 3202 Bankhead Drive, which is just south of Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport, police said.

The workers told investigators they were outside smoking when the robber approached on foot and pulled up his red hooded sweatshirt to reveal the gun, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.



"Y'all go inside," the report quoted the gunman as saying. "You know what this is."

The robber was said to follow the two workers inside. One of them gave him the money from the register while the other gave him a Coke in a styrofoam cup in an "attempt to keep him calm," the report said.

The assailant, described as a black male who stood about 5 foot 10 and weighed around 160 pounds, walked north from the restaurant. No arrests have been made and no injuries were reported.