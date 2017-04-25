• Kim Fehon, a detective in Broken Hill, Australia, said a 12-year-old boy took the family car in an attempt to drive 2,500 miles from Port MacQuarie on the east coast to Perth on the west coast and traveled about 800 miles before being stopped by police in a remote mining town because of a damaged bumper.

• Meghan Alt, 27, of Irvine, Calif., a former winner of the Mrs. Orange County beauty pageant, was sentenced to 300 days in jail and three years of probation after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography and to lewd acts with a child, prosecutors said.

• Christine Higbee, 45, now jokes that if she ever needs another kidney, she can always get one from one of her seven children after donating one of her kidneys to Zac Pacyna, 26, a co-worker at a building-supply store in Venice, Fla., diagnosed with a rare kidney disease.

• Lynneice Washington, a Jefferson County, Ala., prosecutor, called it a "senseless act of fussing over a cellphone" after two Midfield men were fatally shot by a third person during an argument that became "something that never should have happened."

• Dailey Dewling of Loring Heights in Northwest Atlanta said she and her neighbors are installing more security cameras and sending packages elsewhere after a man with a hook for a prosthetic hand was caught on video stealing packages off several front porches.

• Lakisha Holmes, 28, was arrested in Natchez, Miss., after police said that while attempting to run over a man, she crashed into a building and then fled the scene, resulting in her being charged with felony malicious mischief and other counts.

• Traci Owens, 48, of Edmond, Okla., was sentenced to 10 months in federal prison, placed on three years' probation and ordered to repay more than $55,000 after pleading guilty to embezzling money from a charity she ran for abused and neglected children, prosecutors said.

• Lorenzo McCullough, 25, of Dothan, Ala., was charged with abuse after, police said, he locked a 2-year-old and a 4-year-old inside a brick trash bin container, where the children were found covered in ants, authorities said.

• Kristi Koppenhafer, 25, of Gloversville, N.Y., was on her way to the hospital to give birth but ended up delivering a healthy girl beside Interstate 90 near Albany with the help of two New York state troopers who responded to a report of a disabled vehicle.

