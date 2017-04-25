Jonesboro man arrested in slaying; motive sought

JONESBORO -- Authorities arrested a Jonesboro man in Saturday's fatal shooting of a man in a north Jonesboro neighborhood.

Kentrall Williams, 30, was arrested at his home Sunday evening, Jonesboro Police Department spokesman Paul Holmes said.

Police accuse Williams of killing Kerry Lee Kindred Jr., 26. Police responded to a call of shots being fired in the 700 block of Marshall Street north of the Arkansas State University campus at 1 a.m. Saturday.

Officers found Kindred sitting inside a vehicle in the driveway of a residence, Holmes said. Kindred had been shot multiple times with a 9mm handgun, police said.

Medical personnel took Kindred to St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro, where he later died from his injuries.

Jonesboro police detectives Mike Branscum and Keri Varner developed Williams as a suspect in the slaying after talking with witnesses. Officers obtained a bench warrant for his arrest Sunday, Holmes said.

The Police Department's tactical team arrested Williams at 6 p.m. Sunday at his apartment on Cedar Heights Drive, which is about five blocks south of where Kindred was killed.

Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott said the tactical team conducted a "no-knock" warrant.

"We knew he had a weapon and was prone to violence," Elliott said. "We wanted the element of surprise."

Elliott said Williams did not resist arrest.

Williams was out on bond for charges involving drugs and weapons about two weeks ago, the chief said.

Williams is being held in the Craighead County jail in Jonesboro.

He will be formally charged this afternoon in Craighead County District Court in Jonesboro, authorities said.

Elliott credited thorough detective work for the quick arrest.

"Our detectives came out Saturday and worked it until daylight," he said. "They came back after resting and worked all day.

"It came together Sunday morning."

Elliott said detectives don't have a motive for the shooting.

It is the second homicide in the Craighead County town of 71,551 this year.

Police arrested a 16-year-old male in March in connection with the shooting death of Alicia Carr, 21, of Jonesboro. Police said the teenager fired several shots at two other juveniles who were running from him.

A bullet struck Carr, who was sitting in her car on North Allis Street.

State Desk on 04/25/2017