Boy, 12, injured in Little Rock shooting
This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.
Two shootings in Little Rock on Monday injured a 12-year-old boy and a woman, a police spokesman said.
Officers were dispatched at 6:12 p.m. to a residence in the 3000 block of Boyd Street for a report of a shooting, according to an online dispatch log.
The boy had been shot in the foot, said Lt. Steve McClanahan, a Police Department spokesman.
McClanahan said the child was struck while he was inside a Boyd Street residence.
He said police are looking for a gunman, and the shooting was not accidental.
In the second shooting, police were dispatched at 8:55 p.m. to 28 Barbara Circle, according to the online dispatch log.
A woman was shot while getting out of a car, McClanahan said. He said the woman had been shot in both arms.
At the scene, yellow evidence markers were scattered in the street near a car on Barbara Circle. Glass from the car window dotted the pavement as investigators worked the scene.
