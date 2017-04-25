Man knocked unconscious, robbed after leaving Little Rock club, police say

A Pine Bluff man was struck with a gun and robbed by two men who approached him in a vacant lot near a Little Rock club where he had parked his car, authorities said.

The 31-year-old victim reported the crime to Little Rock police Monday. He said the robbery happened around 4 a.m. Sunday in a lot in the 7100 block of Colonel Glenn Road, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The victim said he had just left a club in the area and was returning to his car with his friend when two men he didn't recognize approached, the report said.

One of the men claimed the victim owed them money for parking in the lot. The victim refused, and the assailants demanded cash and other belongings, police wrote.

"At this point, [one of the men] pulled out a handgun and struck [the victim] in the head with it, knocking [him] unconscious," the report said.

The robbers made off with the victim's watch, necklace and wallet, the report said, noting the victim's friend was able to get him in his vehicle and drive him to a hospital in Pine Bluff.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report. The robbers were said to be black men. One wore a shirt with the name "Dr. Detail" on it and one stood about 5 feet 6 inches tall, had dreadlocks longer than shoulder-length and wore a dark hoodie, the report said.