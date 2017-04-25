Most of Arkansas upgraded to enhanced risk for severe storms; strong winds, tornadoes possible, forecasters say

Most of Arkansas is now under an enhanced risk for severe storms as a system moves through the region Wednesday afternoon and evening, the National Weather Service said Tuesday.

Earlier forecasts had most of the state under a slight risk, but the latest outlook places a large swath of the state, including Little Rock and all of central Arkansas, under the enhanced category. Damaging winds and large hail will be the main concerns while isolated tornadoes are also possible, the weather service said.

Western Arkansas will see "the greatest thunderstorm potential" beginning around midday through early evening, meteorologist Brian Smith said in an email. The risk in central Arkansas will be greatest from late afternoon to mid-evening and in eastern Arkansas from early evening to early Thursday morning, he noted.

"The primary concern with any severe thunderstorms will be damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 MPH, and large hail in excess of one inch in diameter," Smith wrote. "Tornadoes will also be possible."

Heavy rainfall up to 2 inches "in a short period of time" is also a concern, Smith said.

Parts of western Arkansas and eastern Arkansas remain under a slight risk for severe weather Wednesday into Thursday.

Another chance for severe storms comes Friday afternoon into Saturday and there's also a chance Saturday into Sunday for 4 to 6 inches of rain.

"This would lead to flash flooding concerns, and some river flooding concerns in several basins," Smith wrote.