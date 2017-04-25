• A former Fox News guest who said Sean Hannity made her feel "uncomfortable" by repeatedly asking her to his hotel while on assignment more than a decade ago said Monday she doesn't believe that Hannity's behavior constituted sexual harassment, clarifying remarks she made last week on an Oklahoma radio show. However, Debbie Schlussel said she stopped appearing on the host's show soon after refusing to meet him and that she believes she was "blackballed" from the channel by Hannity. Hannity responded to Schlussel's radio interview on Friday with KFAQ by saying her account is "100% false and a complete fabrication." During the interview, KFAQ host Pat Campbell asked Schlussel whether anyone at Fox News ever made her "uncomfortable" or made "sexual advances." She responded by saying she declined Hannity's repeated requests to come to his hotel with him while he was in Detroit for a broadcast of his show more than a decade ago. Schlussel appeared on a Hannity & Colmes broadcast from Detroit in September 2002 and again in May 2003. Fox News deferred to Hannity's statement when asked for comment. In his statement, Hannity called Schlussel a "serial harasser who has been lying about me for well over a decade."

• Chef and television personality Anthony Bourdain is not one for activism. Tattooed on his arm in Greek is "I am certain of nothing." But at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York, Bourdain presented a documentary, Wasted! The Story of Food Waste, in which he argues passionately against food waste, from supermarkets to home cooking -- even though he says advocacy of any kind makes him squeamish. The film is directed by Anna Chai and Nari Kye and executive-produced by Bourdain. It's a tragedy of trash, told colorfully by Chai and Kye. "Having traveled as much as I do, I constantly go into places thinking one thing only to be shown that I'm wrong and forced by circumstances and exposure to rethink whatever preconceptions I might have had," Bourdain said in an interview. "Activism seems to require a level of certainty and dedication that I'm uncomfortable with. I'm a renter, not a buyer, when it comes to ideologies. I'm a skeptic. I believe very much in skepticism. I don't ever want to look like a guy with an agenda." So what was it that drew him into combating food waste? A lifetime in which the cooking principle "use everything, waste nothing" was instilled in him.

A Section on 04/25/2017