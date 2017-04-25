Neighbors lands his first commitment at Arkansas

Arkansas women's basketball Coach Mike Neighbors has received the commitment of junior college guard Raven Baker-Northcross. The pledge is Neighbors' first since being hired earlier this month.

Baker-Northcross, 5-7 of Chipola College in Florida, played at Malvern High School before heading to junior college. She averaged 14.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.7 steals while starting all 33 games this past season.

A three-time member of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Team, Baker-Northcross was also a three-time all-state performer and a three-time all-state-tournament team member.

Baker-Northcross averaged 27 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals and 3 assists for the Leopards as a senior.