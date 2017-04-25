Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, April 25, 2017, 9:59 p.m.

The Recruiting Guy

Neighbors lands his first commitment at Arkansas

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 8:29 p.m.

malverns-raven-baker-4-drives-while-lake-hamiltons-kylie-frazier-10-defends-during-the-2012-spa-city-shootout-championship-game-on-monday-dec-31-2012-in-summit-arena-of-hot-springs-convention-center

PHOTO BY LORIEN DAHL

Malvern's Raven Baker (4) drives while Lake Hamilton's Kylie Frazier (10) defends during the 2012 Spa City Shootout championship game on Monday, Dec. 31, 2012, in Summit Arena of Hot Springs Convention Center.

Arkansas women's basketball Coach Mike Neighbors has received the commitment of junior college guard Raven Baker-Northcross. The pledge is Neighbors' first since being hired earlier this month.

Baker-Northcross, 5-7 of Chipola College in Florida, played at Malvern High School before heading to junior college. She averaged 14.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.7 steals while starting all 33 games this past season.

A three-time member of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Team, Baker-Northcross was also a three-time all-state performer and a three-time all-state-tournament team member.

Baker-Northcross averaged 27 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals and 3 assists for the Leopards as a senior.

