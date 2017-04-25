PHOTO: Arkansas gas station that sold $177M lottery ticket presented with $50,000 bonus

The gas station that sold the largest jackpot-winning ticket in the history of the Arkansas lottery has been presented with a $50,000 bonus.

Arkansas Scholarship Lottery officials including director Bishop Woosley on Monday presented an oversized check to workers at All Stop Valero in Stuttgart, where the $177 million Mega Millions ticket was sold March 30. A couple from Texas redeemed the ticket last week.

In a news release, the lottery called Stuttgart "the $177 million town."

“We’re excited to help celebrate this historic win in my hometown in the Arkansas delta,” Woosley said.

Eliberto Cantu, 71 of Lubbock, Texas, bought the winning ticket while working in Arkansas. He and his wife chose to take the lump sum, meaning they received a check for nearly $73 million.

Cantu's son, Rodrigo Cantu, spoke on behalf of the couple at an April 17 news conference. He said his parents plan to spend the winnings on family, rebuilding two churches in Texas and for travel.

"They still don't believe it," he said then. "It was definitely a blessing."