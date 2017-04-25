Police: Man chopping wood in Little Rock robbed at gunpoint

A 63-year-old Little Rock man who was chopping wood outside his home Saturday afternoon was robbed at gunpoint by two men, police said.

The victim said it happened about 12:30 p.m. when he was in back of his residence in the 1700 block of South Summit Street, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The robbers approached, pointed a gun at the victim and removed his wallet from his pants. They then fled north to 16th Street, where they turned west, the report said.

The robbers were said to be black men who stood about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighed around 150 pounds. One wore blue jeans and a black hoodie and the other wore blue jeans and a red sweater.

The report did not list any arrests.