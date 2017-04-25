Police: After power goes out, man forces way into west Little Rock apartment, attacks woman

A man claiming to be a maintenance worker forced his way into a woman’s west Little Rock apartment shortly after her power went off, the victim told police.

The victim, a 76-year-old woman, told an officer that someone came to her door around 9:50 p.m. Monday claiming to be with maintenance at her apartment complex, The Bentley, in the 2000 block of Green Mountain Drive.

The power to her apartment unit had gone off just before the burglar's arrival, she said. Officers later determined that the power was turned off at the breaker box.

After the woman opened the door, the assailant forced his way inside and started to rip off her shirt, at which point the victim fought back, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Both fell to the floor, and shortly after, the victim “raked her fingers across [the burglar’s] eyes," the report states.

The assailant then got up and ran out of the residence, heading east, the officer noted.

Authorities described the attacker as a black man between the ages of 30 and 40 who stands about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

He wore a hoodie and dark pants at the time of the assault.

No items were listed as stolen from the home, though two window screens on the apartment’s east side had been pulled off, the report states.