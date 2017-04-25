The World in Brief

Maoist rebels kill 25 Indian soldiers

PATNA, India — Maoist rebels killed at least 25 Indian paramilitary soldiers and injured six others in their stronghold in central India on Monday in one of the worst attacks on the country’s security forces in recent years, police said.

The rebels fired from hilltops at a group of paramilitary soldiers who were guarding workers building roads in a forested area of Sukma district of Chhattisgarh state, police officer Jitendra Shukla said.

The government has been trying to improve roads in the dense jungles of Chhattisgarh to make it easier for security forces to pursue the rebels.

The injured were taken by helicopter to a hospital. Other details were not immediately available.

CNNNews18 television quoted a paramilitary soldier as saying hundreds of rebels attacked members of the Central Reserve Police Force and that there was an exchange of gunfire between the two sides.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter that the attack was “cowardly & deplorable. We are monitoring the situation closely.”

20 Egypt penalties

of death upheld

CAIRO — An Egyptian court on Monday upheld death sentences against 20 suspected Islamists convicted of murder in the deaths of 15 people, including 11 police, during an attack on a police station in 2013.

The ruling by the Cairo Criminal Court awaits approval by the grand mufti, the country’s highest Islamic authority, and a final verdict will be delivered June 2.

The defendants are alleged to have attacked a police station in Kerdasa, close to the pyramids at Giza, after the military’s ouster of Islamist President Mohamed Morsi. The government later seized on the attack to justify a widescale crackdown on Morsi’s supporters and other dissidents.

A lower court had sentenced 149 people to death in 2015. Final verdicts for the rest will be issued June 2.

Protest sit-ins idle Venezuelan roads

CARACAS, Venezuela — Protesters sprawled in lawn chairs, worked on math homework and played cards on main roads around Venezuela on Monday as part of a sit-in against the government.

In Caracas, thousands of protesters shut down the capital city’s main highway to express their disgust with the increasingly embattled socialist administration of President Nicolas Maduro. They turned the road into a kind of public plaza, with protesters laying out picnics, reading books and reclining under umbrellas.

In the provinces, protests turned deadly. The public prosecutor announced that 54-year-old Renzo Rodriguez was killed by a gunshot to the chest Monday at a protest in the plains state of Barinas. In the mountain town of Merida, state worker Jesus Sulbaran was fatally shot in the neck at a pro-government rally. In addition, five people were injured at the Merida protest, Venezuela ombudsman Tarek William Saab said.

The two killings raised to 23 the number of deaths linked to unrest that began almost a month ago over the Supreme Court’s decision to gut the opposition-controlled congress of its powers.

