QB commit puts on show for Hog coaches

Arkansas quarterback commitment Connor Noland pitched a complete game on Monday with tight ends coach Barry Lunney Jr. and running backs coach Reggie Mitchell looking on.

Nolan allowed three hits, struck out 10 while not allowing a walk in Greenwood's 3-0 victory over Russellville. He also was two of three at the plate with one RBI.

He's 6-1 for the season and has an ERA of .477 along with 70 strikeouts in 44 innings. He's allowed only seven walks. At the plate, he's hitting .359, two home runs, 22 RBIs and has scored 21 runs. Greenwood has won 13 straight games and stands at 21-6 for the season.