Home / Latest News /
School bus crash in Kentucky injures 14 students, driver
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 3:25 p.m.
HAZARD, Ky. — A school bus crash in southeast Kentucky has injured 15 people after the driver swerved off the road to avoid hitting a deer.
Chief Deputy Tony Eversole of the Perry County sheriff's office said the single-vehicle crash occurred around 9 a.m. Monday as the driver was traveling on Highway 28 near Gays Creek, about 106 miles southeast of Lexington. The driver swerved to miss a deer, went off the road and struck a tree. Had the tree not been there, Eversole said, the crash could have been "a lot worse."
Eversole said the bus driver and 14 students were transported at a local hospital with injuries that weren't life-threatening.
The students were being taken from Buckhorn School to a vocational school when the crash occurred.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: School bus crash in Kentucky injures 14 students, driver
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.