Seeing the light: Move to defensive end spikes Watts’ big-play voltage for Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE -- Armon Watts has made three tackles in two seasons with the Arkansas Razorbacks.

That doesn't mean he can't be a big contributor in the Razorbacks' new-look defense in 2017.

Watts is running with the first team at the defensive end spot opposite McTelvin Agim during spring drills and trying to make himself at home there.

A former nose guard and 3-technique tackle in the old four-man front, Watts and others are having to move up to fill spots occupied by Jeremiah Ledbetter, Deatrich Wise Jr., JaMichael Winston and Tevin Beanum the last couple of seasons.

"Sometimes, of course, in the past, I was getting frustrated not being where I wanted to be," said Watts, 6-5, 310 pounds, from St. Louis' Christian Brothers College High School. "But hard work pays off, and that's all I'm looking forward to."

Watts was running behind senior Karl Roesler at end during spring before the coaching staff asked Roesler to try the heavy outside linebacker position called "Hog" in the new schemes.

"I'm just grateful for the opportunity," Watts said. "I've been battling during my career up to now and finally getting a shot to start, it's a big accomplishment for me. I'm happy."

Watts' claim to fame to this point was one huge play as a redshirt freshman at Alabama in 2015. Watts, playing defensive tackle, whipped his blocker, got in quarterback Jake Coker's face and forced a deep pass into coverage that Josh Liddell intercepted at the Arkansas 31 in the first quarter.

Watts called that his top play so far.

"I'm excited for what I know I'm capable of in the future, so hopefully I have a lot more of those," he said.

Perhaps Watts is headed for a breakout year, much as Taiwan Johnson did in 2014.

"He hasn't done anything significant to this point, but he's just been one of those guys I've always really liked his demeanor, his attitude," Coach Bret Bielema said. "When we recruited him, I thought 'There's a big guy.' He's 310 pounds, 315 pounds now."

Bielema and new defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads want heavier defensive ends in the 3-4 front as Arkansas looks to put up a stronger edge to its defense and force the action inside.

Bielema described a play Watts made during Saturday's lengthy practice.

"He threw a guy down today in 1-on-1s and it was very impressive," Bielema said of Watts' matchup with Colton Jackson. "He used his hands. He's got a lot of power. I could see him as a starter, and if not, a guy that plays a significant amount of time."

Watts, a high school teammate of 6-6, 335-pound offensive lineman Brian Wallace, has gone against Wallace occasionally in practice.

"Brian is a pretty physical dude as I'm sure everybody knows," Watts said. "When you go against him, you've got to bring your A-game. I'm going to say we're 50-50."

Watts showed his feisty side in an April 15 scrimmage, when he and left guard Hjalte Froholdt squared off after a play with heated words, but no punches were thrown.

"We have our battles every day," Watts said of Froholdt. "Sometimes it might get rowdy. I might get him, he might get me, so we both get frustrated. At the end of the day, he knows I'm good and I know he's good."

Arkansas' other defensive linemen have said this spring that the new scheme requires less thinking, an opinion echoed by Watts.

"I get a little bit more freedom out there on the edge," Watts said. "That's probably been the biggest thing. I've got an advantage with my long arms."

Watts said his new position coach, John Scott Jr., has been hammering home the key points.

"The big thing coach Scott has been harping with me is just staying on my gap mentality, not peeking in and out and just making sure I stay physical with those other guys."

Roesler said he liked what he's seen from his one-time understudy.

"Armon, he's a big ol' guy," Roesler said. "He's very physical. He's got to get a little quicker, but I think his physicality and his strength are what puts him up at the top with the starters."

Watts said it's his goal, as well as the entire front seven, to deliver better results after ranking last in the SEC with 5.9 yards allowed per carry and 39 rushing touchdowns in 2016.

"I think with the 3-4 and the position Coach Rhoads is putting us in, we're going to do a lot better with this D-line," Watts said. "The D-line gets to move a lot more than we did in the past. I think that's going to help in a major way."

