Food: Wine buying and giving

We’ve all been in a situation when we needed to give a bottle of wine as a gift. The task is generally straightforward. After selecting, the bottle is handed off with a “thank you,” “happy birthday,” “happy anniversary” or other appropriate acknowledgement — to then possibly lie quietly in your recipient’s wine rack in the corner along with others.

But what about those times when you’ve been assigned the task of bringing a wine a dinner party with the expectation that the bottle you bring will be consumed during the party? This is a much different situation.

Wine columnist Lorri Hambuchen addresses various scenarios — from requests for specific a varietal to the host leaving the field wide open — and offers her advice for each in Wednesday’s Uncorked.

For Hambuchen’s specific wine recommendations, read Wednesday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Style.