Tuesday, April 25, 2017, 7:41 a.m.

UAMS nurse posts bond in bank heist

By Maggie McNeary

The UAMS Medical Center nurse accused of robbing a Pulaski County bank Thursday afternoon has been released after posting a $25,000 bond.

Jason Christopher Brixey, 42, was arrested at 12:30 p.m. Thursday after he robbed the Simmons Bank at Arch Street Pike and Atwood Road and drove away on a white motorcycle, authorities said. He faces charges of aggravated robbery and theft of property.

Sheriff's office spokesman Lt. Cody Burk said Brixey was released from the Pulaski County jail Saturday.

UAMS spokesman Leslie Taylor said Brixey was placed on administrative leave without pay after his arrest. His salary was $69,804, and he had worked at the hospital for six years, she said.

