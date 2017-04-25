Home / Latest News /
VIDEO: Bowler rolls perfect 300 game in just 86.9 seconds
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 3:11 p.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
CORTLAND, N.Y. — A New York bowler has rolled a perfect 300 game in less than 90 seconds.
Ben Ketola hit 12 straight strikes in 86.9 seconds April 5 at 281 Bowl in Cortland.
The 23-year-old Preble man raced from one lane to the next at the 10-lane facility and registered the strikes using a different ball on each lane. He used Lanes 1 and 2 twice.
Ketola is a 225-average, two-handed bowler who works at the bowling alley. He told The Post-Standard of Syracuse that he "honestly wasn't expecting to do it."
There is no official speed record listed by the United States Bowling Congress. Pro bowler Tom Dougherty threw a perfect game over 12 lanes in 111 seconds in 2015.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: VIDEO: Bowler rolls perfect 300 game in just 86.9 seconds
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
JakeTidmore says... April 25, 2017 at 3:28 p.m.
Wow! Have never seen anyone bowl in such an awkward, slam the wooden lane fashion!! And still get 12 strikes in a row.....
I wish they'd have let him keep going until he did not throw a strike. That might have been even more interesting.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.