PHOTOS, VIDEO: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after Little Rock shooting, police say

One person is dead and one is in the hospital after a shooting at a Little Rock apartment complex Wednesday evening, police said.

The department said on Twitter that officers were on the scene of 6115 W. Markham St., the listed address for the Midtown Park Apartments complex, which is near Park Plaza.

Police dispatch records show that officers were called to that address for a shooting shortly after 5:30 p.m.

