PHOTOS, VIDEO: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after Little Rock shooting, police say

Wednesday, April 26, 2017, 6:58 p.m.

By Jillian Kremer

This article was published today at 6:16 p.m. Updated today at 6:50 p.m.

little-rock-police-are-investigating-a-shooting-at-the-midtown-park-apartments-complex-on-wednesday-april-26-2017-that-left-one-person-dead-and-one-person-injured

PHOTO BY GAVIN LESNICK

Little Rock police are investigating a shooting at the Midtown Park Apartments complex on Wednesday, April 26, 2017, that left one person dead and one person injured.

Photos by Gavin Lesnick and Ryan Tarinelli

One person is dead and one is in the hospital after a shooting at a Little Rock apartment complex Wednesday evening, police said.

The department said on Twitter that officers were on the scene of 6115 W. Markham St., the listed address for the Midtown Park Apartments complex, which is near Park Plaza.

Police dispatch records show that officers were called to that address for a shooting shortly after 5:30 p.m.

An Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter is headed to the scene.

Check back with Arkansas Online for updates on this developing story and read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

titleist10 says... April 26, 2017 at 6:47 p.m.

Tax payers will prob foot the hospital bill

FoxFifty says... April 26, 2017 at 6:49 p.m.

Section 8 housing in its full glory. I use to live there before Bailey properties took over. It was a classy place to live back then.

