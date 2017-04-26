Home / Latest News /
PHOTOS, VIDEO: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after Little Rock shooting, police say
This article was published today at 6:16 p.m. Updated today at 6:50 p.m.
PHOTO BY GAVIN LESNICK
One person is dead and one is in the hospital after a shooting at a Little Rock apartment complex Wednesday evening, police said.
The department said on Twitter that officers were on the scene of 6115 W. Markham St., the listed address for the Midtown Park Apartments complex, which is near Park Plaza.
Police dispatch records show that officers were called to that address for a shooting shortly after 5:30 p.m.
titleist10 says... April 26, 2017 at 6:47 p.m.
Tax payers will prob foot the hospital bill
FoxFifty says... April 26, 2017 at 6:49 p.m.
Section 8 housing in its full glory. I use to live there before Bailey properties took over. It was a classy place to live back then.
