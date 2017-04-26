2 brothers accused of killing their uncle because he was 'coming between them'

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Two New Mexico brothers are accused of killing their uncle because he was "coming between them."

The Albuquerque Journal reported Tuesday that killing their 35-year-old uncle, Donald Kalma, was supposed to be a bonding moment for the brothers.

Sheriff's deputies say 20-year-old Jacob Johnson and 18-year-old Liam Johnson beat their uncle to death with a sledgehammer and then dumped his body with trash and debris in a ditch.

A woman had been jogging with her dogs Friday when she saw the body and called police. Authorities arrived and found a sledgehammer with blood on it a few feet down the road.

Court documents say Jacob Johnson confessed during an interview with detectives that he, with the help of his brother, killed Kalma to bring the two brothers closer to each other.