2 men surrender in fatal shooting at North Little Rock hotel

Two men accused of killing a 26-year-old man in North Little Rock earlier this year surrendered to authorities Tuesday, a police spokesman said.

Chester Smith, 22, of Little Rock and Nathaniel Clark, 25, of Conway were each charged with capital murder and aggravated robbery, according to arrest reports.

Both were charged in the shooting death of Jessee Arthur, who was found in the parking lot outside a Super 8 Motel at 3925 McCain Park Drive early Feb. 14, police said.

Police said Arthur was dead when authorities arrived.

Sgt. Brian Dedrick, a North Little Rock police spokesman, said Chester surrendered to authorities Tuesday at 200 W. Pershing Blvd. in North Little Rock.

Dedrick said Clark surrendered to authorities in Conway on Tuesday.

Both men were listed on the Pulaski County jail's inmate roster Tuesday night and were held without bail.

