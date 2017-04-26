7day menu planner

SUNDAY: Add some extra flavor to the usual family feast with Mexican Roast Chicken With Olive Salsa (see recipe). On the side, add packaged yellow rice, pinto beans, a lettuce wedge and flour tortillas. Make butterscotch pudding for dessert and top with whipped cream.

Plan ahead: Save enough chicken, olive salsa and black olives, along with any leftover rice and beans, for Monday.

MONDAY: Make good use of Monday's leftovers and enjoy Chicken Tacos (see recipe) tonight. Serve with a spinach salad and any leftover rice and beans. For a quick dessert, try kiwi.

TUESDAY: Skip meat tonight for Pea and Pasta Soup. Bring 6 cups unsalted vegetable broth to a boil in a large pot on medium-high. Add 1 1/2 cups frozen green peas, 3/4 cup orzo or ditalini pasta and 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley. Reduce heat; simmer 5 minutes or until pasta is tender. Stir in 2 tablespoons apple juice. Spoon into bowls; top with freshly grated parmesan cheese. Serve with grilled-cheese sandwiches and cherry tomatoes. Pears are an easy dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Keep costs down with Grilled Ham Reuben Sandwiches. Spread rye bread with reduced-fat Russian dressing. Top with sliced ham, refrigerated (rinsed) sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and another slice of bread. Coat bread with cooking spray; cook in a nonstick skillet on medium until both sides are browned. Serve with baked chips, dill pickles and celery sticks. Dessert is chunky applesauce.

THURSDAY: Make Stuffed Tomatoes tonight. Hollow out medium-size ripe tomatoes and stuff with deli seafood salad. Add deli coleslaw on the side, along with toasted bagels. Nibble on oatmeal raisin cookies for dessert.

Plan ahead: Save enough cookies for Friday.

FRIDAY: The kids will like Sweet and Sour Chicken Stir-Fry. In a large skillet, stir-fry 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts (cut into bite-size pieces) in 1 tablespoon hot canola oil for 2 or 3 minutes or until browned. Remove from skillet and drain on paper towels. To skillet, add 1 red bell pepper (cut into strips) and 2 carrots (cut into thin strips) and cook 2 minutes. Add juice from 1 (8-ounce) can pineapple chunks and 1 1/2 cups stir-fry sauce; cook 5 minutes. Stir in pineapple chunks and chicken; cook 1 minute. Spoon over hot rice. Serve with sesame bread sticks. For dessert, leftover cookies go with halved red and green grapes.

SATURDAY: Serve your lucky guests Cumin-Rubbed Steaks With Avocado Salsa Verde (see recipe). On the side, add corn-on-the-cob, mixed salad greens and whole-grain rolls. Dessert is easy if you buy fruit tarts.

THE RECIPES

Mexican Roast Chicken With Olive Salsa

1 (5- or 6-pound) chicken to roast

2 teaspoons chile powder

2 teaspoons cumin

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon coarse salt

3/4 cup sliced black olives, pitted

3/4 cup pimento-stuffed manzanilla olives

1 (11-ounce) jar chunky salsa

1/3 cup chopped fresh cilantro

Heat oven to 375 degrees.

Coat chicken with cooking spray; sprinkle chicken evenly with chile powder, cumin, garlic powder and salt. Place on a rack in a shallow roasting pan. Roast about 13/4 to 2 hours, or until internal temperature of breast is 165 degrees.

Meanwhile, combine olives, salsa and cilantro; refrigerate until ready to use. (Reserve 2/3 cup olive salsa for later.) Remove chicken from oven; transfer to carving board. Tent with foil; let stand 5 to 10 minutes before slicing. Serve chicken with salsa.

Makes 10 to 12 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving (white and dark meat without skin) contains approximately 164 calories, 25 g protein, 5 g fat, 3 g carbohydrate, 76 mg cholesterol, 370 mg sodium and no fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 0.

Chicken Tacos

2 cups shredded cooked (leftover) Mexican roast chicken breast

2/3 cup (leftover) olive salsa

8 taco shells, warmed

1 cup shredded jalapeno-cheddar cheese

1 cup shredded lettuce

1/2 cup sliced black olives

1 ripe avocado, diced

In a medium bowl, combine chicken and olive salsa; cover and microwave on medium (50 percent power) for 5 minutes or until hot. Divide mixture evenly among tacos shells; top with cheese, lettuce, olives and avocado.

Makes 8 tacos.

Nutrition information: Each taco (prepared with reduced-fat cheese) contains approximately 182 calories, 11 g protein, 11 g fat, 12 g carbohydrate, 24 mg cholesterol, 495 mg sodium and 2 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 1.

Cumin-Rubbed Steaks With Avocado Salsa Verde

2 teaspoons cumin

1 pound flatiron steak (or other well-trimmed boneless steak), cut 1-inch thick

3/4 cup prepared tomatillo salsa

1 small avocado, diced

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

Coarse salt to taste

Press cumin evenly onto steaks. Heat large skillet on medium. Place steaks in skillet; cook to desired doneness, 12 to 15 minutes for medium-rare to medium, turning occasionally.

Meanwhile, combine salsa, avocado and cilantro in a small bowl.

Let steaks rest for 3 to 5 minutes, then carve into slices; season with coarse salt as desired. Serve with salsa.

Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 268 calories, 22 g protein, 17 g fat, 7 g carbohydrate, 71 mg cholesterol, 430 mg sodium and 3 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 1/2.

