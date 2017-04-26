Arkansas battery plant locks out employees amid negotiations

FORT SMITH — A battery plant in Arkansas has locked out its employees after a deadlock in union contract negotiations with employee representatives of IBEW Local 7000.

The Southwest Times Recordreported that the "lock out" of Exide Technologies Tuesday came after the union rejected working under the conditions of the company's final offer. The union's contract expired Monday.

In a news release, the union said that Exide's final offer "will have a substantial negative impact on Exide employees' and families' livelihood."

The company, which has more than 200 employees, has been in negotiations with the union since March 27.

Exide Technologies spokeswoman Christina Scavone said in a statement that the company declines to comment until negotiations are complete.