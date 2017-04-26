Home /
Arkansas reduces some ticket prices for basketball
By Matt Jones
This article was published today at 12:32 p.m.
PHOTO BY ANDY SHUPE
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will reduce season-ticket prices in the upper level of Bud Walton Arena next season.
All upper-level season tickets will cost $300 per seat in 2017-18. That is down from last season when upper-level tickets were tiered and cost $360 to $450 for the season.
The reduction of season-ticket prices likely will lead to a reduction in single-game ticket prices next season in the upper level. Lower-level costs are not expected to change.
The Tusk Mobile Pass, which assures a ticket to each game but with an alternating seat location, will increase from $159 to $225 per seat.
Arkansas averaged 15,247 tickets sold per game in the 2016-17 season, which ranked 12th nationally and was a 0.2 percent increase over the season before.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansas reduces some ticket prices for basketball
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.