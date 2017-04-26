Arkansas reduces some ticket prices for basketball

— Arkansas will reduce season-ticket prices in the upper level of Bud Walton Arena next season.

All upper-level season tickets will cost $300 per seat in 2017-18. That is down from last season when upper-level tickets were tiered and cost $360 to $450 for the season.

The reduction of season-ticket prices likely will lead to a reduction in single-game ticket prices next season in the upper level. Lower-level costs are not expected to change.

The Tusk Mobile Pass, which assures a ticket to each game but with an alternating seat location, will increase from $159 to $225 per seat.

Arkansas averaged 15,247 tickets sold per game in the 2016-17 season, which ranked 12th nationally and was a 0.2 percent increase over the season before.