Body found near Arkansas River in western Arkansas

LAVACA — Authorities say a body has been found near the Arkansas River in a public access area in western Arkansas.

Sebastian County Sheriff's Capt. Philip Pevehouse says the body was found Tuesday afternoon in the Vache Grasse Public Access area near Lavaca.

Pevehouse says the body is being sent to the state Crime Lab to determine the cause of death.

He says the person's name is not being released, but said it is not either of two people missing since a boating accident in the river on Sunday in neighboring Le Flore County, Oklahoma.