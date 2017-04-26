Celebrate trout season with pan-fried beauties

It's spring, and you know what that means: It's trout fishing season.

Thousands of anglers will be heading for the best fishing spots in local streams and lakes. And the ones who get lucky and land a trout that's at least 7 inches? They're probably already dreaming of how to cook it.

And if you don't fish? No problem.

All rainbow trout sold in the United States, in fact, are farm raised, so there's no shame in letting the professionals catch it for you.

COOKING TIPS

• Trout skin is thin, with tiny scales, so it doesn't need to be scaled.

• Off-flavors in fats can be easily transferred to trout, so use mild oils for cooking such as butter, peanut or corn oil.

• Cook trout hot and fast, or it will absorb too much fat. For frying, bring the oil to 325 to 350 degrees. For baking, that means a 400- to 450-degree oven.

• Be careful not to over cook. It will toughen the fish. You'll know it's done when the flesh flakes easily with a fork and is still moist and tender.

• Store fresh trout in the coldest part of your refrigerator, and use within three days.

• Well-wrapped trout can be frozen for up to two months in a refrigerator freezer and three to four months in a deep-freeze. To thaw, unwrap, place fish in pan, cover, and leave for 24 hours in the refrigerator.

Pan-Fried Rainbow Trout

With Crispy Sage and Brown Butter

2 (1-pound) rainbow trout, cleaned

3 tablespoons olive oil

Kosher salt and ground black pepper, divided use

8 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/4 cup fresh sage leaves

1 cup pecan halves, toasted

Zest of 1 orange

Heat a cast-iron pan on stove to medium-hot.

Score each trout three or four times per side. Brush with olive oil, and season with salt and pepper.

When pan is hot, lightly brush with olive oil. Place trout in pan and cook for 3 minutes, then carefully flip with a thin, wide spatula. Cook 3 minutes more, until fish is opaque. The trout are ready when there are no red spots visible in the cavities of the fish. Remove the trout, cover with foil, and keep warm.

Heat butter in a saute pan over low heat, and cook until the butter turns golden brown. Add the sage and cook until crisp. Add pecans and orange zest, and season with salt and pepper.

Place a cooked trout on each of two warmed plates and top with the bubbling butter. Serve immediately.

Makes 2 servings.

Recipe adapted from In the Kitchen With the Pike Place Fish Guys by the Crew of Pike Place Fish

Food on 04/26/2017