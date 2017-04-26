Ex-Marine to lead Secret Service

WASHINGTON -- The White House on Tuesday named a retired Marine major general as the new director of the Secret Service. Randolph Alles will oversee an agency that for years has been beset with a series of high-profile embarrassments.

Alles, who was in the Marine Corps for 35 years, has been the acting deputy commissioner of Customs and Border Protection and previously oversaw the agency's air and marine division.

Alles is replacing Joseph Clancy, who retired from the agency a second time in March. Alles inherits an agency that has been dealing with a series of security and personnel issues. Last month, a man jumped the White House fence and spent 15 minutes roaming the grounds.

The agency's problems came to light with a prostitution scandal during a South American summit during President Barack Obama's administration. A group of former senior government officials that reviewed the Secret Service in 2014 found it was an "insular agency" in need of an outsider to lead it.

Alles' appointment fulfills that recommendation and continues President Donald Trump's reliance on retired generals for top government posts. Alles will report to Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, also a retired Marine general.

Illegals in country fewer, study finds

SANTA ANA, Calif. -- The number of foreigners in the U.S. illegally has fallen to 11 million since 2009, largely because of a drop-off in the number of Mexicans without legal status, according to a study released Tuesday.

The report, done by the Pew Research Center in Washington, D.C., using survey data from 2015, showed the number of people lacking legal status totalled 11.3 million in 2009. Over the same six-year period, the Mexicans in the country illegally dropped from 6.4 million to about 5.6 million, the report said.

"The numbers are not going up, and in fact, the numbers for Mexicans have been going down for almost a decade now," said Jeffrey Passel, a Pew senior demographer.

Pew didn't give a reason for the decline. But in earlier reports, it has said the U.S. economy was slow to recover from the recession and border enforcement has gotten stricter.

Ohio wins re-look on execution drugs

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A federal appeals court has agreed to re-examine Ohio's new and twice-rejected lethal injection process as the state struggles to resume executions.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati on Tuesday said the full court will hear Ohio's defense of the process.

Earlier this month, a three-judge panel of the court ruled 2-1 to side with a judge who deemed unconstitutional the proposed use of a contested sedative called midazolam.

The state appealed, asking the full 6th Circuit to rehear the case in the hope that it would come to a different conclusion. On Tuesday, the court agreed and set arguments for June 14.

