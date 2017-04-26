Home / Latest News /
Police pursuit ends in crash on I-430 in Little Rock, offiicals say
This article was published today at 11:20 a.m. Updated today at 12:27 p.m.
PHOTO BY EMMA PETTIT
An Arkansas State Police pursuit has ended in a crash on Interstate 430 in Little Rock.
Trooper Liz Chapman said all northbound lanes were blocked south of Colonel Glenn Road shortly after 11 a.m. The road was cleared about noon.
Details on where and how the pursuit started weren't immediately known, Chapman said. It also wasn't clear if anyone was hurt.
She said state police initiated the chase and was the only agency involved.
An Arkansas Online reporter is headed to the scene. Check back for updates on this developing story,
nlrsmith1 says... April 26, 2017 at 11:43 a.m.
seems to be same kind of situation on I-630 also. Between Marshall and Woodrow.
