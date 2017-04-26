• Eric Merritt, a firefighter working a smoky apartment fire in Knoxville, Tenn., called to a father dangling a 1-month-old infant out of an upper-floor window to drop the newborn, whom Merritt then caught in his arms after the child fell about 25 feet.

• Pope Francis instructed the papal almsgiver, Konrad Krajewski, to cover the annual rent for a section of beach near Rome that is handicapped-accessible so that disabled youths and their families can swim and sunbathe.

• Clay Williams, a sheriff's deputy in Macon, Ga., was recorded by his body camera straddling a 4-foot alligator and holding it by its jaws as animal-welfare officer Bruce Rozier taped its snout shut while someone in the background can be heard telling the gator, "You're under arrest."

• Kymica Hubbard, 24, was at a zoo in Omaha, Neb., when her water broke suddenly, and just a few minutes later her husband, Justin, 27, caught and wrapped their new daughter, Drea, in a sweater.

• Richard Dabate, 40, of Ellington, Conn., was charged with murder and evidence tampering after state police figured out that the Fitbit worn by his wife when she died in 2015 kept logging steps long after the time when Dabate told police that a masked man entered their home and shot her.

• Frank Scalisia Jr., 64, twice stopped a little too close to a railroad track in Lake Charles, La., when a train clipped a side mirror off his car as he waited in a turn lane and then tore off his car door when he opened it after pulling up to another intersection when he tried to flag down the train crew, police said.

• Darrell Fisher, 44, a former teacher and Boy Scout leader in Nashville, Tenn., faces up to 24 years in prison after pleading guilty to four counts of sexual battery by an authority figure in the abuse of several boys between 2008 and 2015, prosecutors said.

• Susan Smith, a spokesman for Florida's wildlife agency, said residents of Apopka are being warned to stay away from wild rhesus monkeys after one resident said she got nervous and drove off when one began running toward her.

• Marinna Rollins, 23, a medically retired military veteran, faces an animal-cruelty charge after Cumberland County, N.C., deputies said she tied her service support dog, Cumboui, to a tree and killed it with five gunshots while a soldier filmed the shooting.

