Johnny Depp's former managers call him 'habitual liar'

LOS ANGELES — Johnny Depp's former business managers say the star "is a habitual liar who denies responsibility for his own outrageous conduct" and "has himself to blame for his financial woes."

The statement from Management Group spokesman David Shane is the latest volley in a public battle between the actor and his one-time management team.

Depp sued the Management Group and attorneys in January for more than $25 million, charging fraud and negligence. The Management Group countersued, saying Depp spent lavishly on homes, private jets, art and memorabilia in spite of its warnings.

In comments to The Wall Street Journal for a story published Wednesday, he questioned why he wasn't dropped as a client by his managers.

Shane responded by saying Depp was 'involved in every significant business decision during the 17 years TMG represented him."