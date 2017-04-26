Home / Latest News /
Johnny Depp's former managers call him 'habitual liar'
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:35 a.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
LOS ANGELES — Johnny Depp's former business managers say the star "is a habitual liar who denies responsibility for his own outrageous conduct" and "has himself to blame for his financial woes."
The statement from Management Group spokesman David Shane is the latest volley in a public battle between the actor and his one-time management team.
Depp sued the Management Group and attorneys in January for more than $25 million, charging fraud and negligence. The Management Group countersued, saying Depp spent lavishly on homes, private jets, art and memorabilia in spite of its warnings.
In comments to The Wall Street Journal for a story published Wednesday, he questioned why he wasn't dropped as a client by his managers.
Shane responded by saying Depp was 'involved in every significant business decision during the 17 years TMG represented him."
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: Johnny Depp's former managers call him 'habitual liar'
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
glh05230944 says... April 26, 2017 at 12:43 p.m.
Sounds as if Johnny would fit in as a member of Trump's Cabinet.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.