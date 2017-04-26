Lab can't determine details of man's death on UA land

FAYETTEVILLE -- The state medical examiner's office was unable to determine the manner of death for a homeless man whose badly burned body was found on University of Arkansas, Fayetteville-owned property, Capt. Gary Crain with university police said Tuesday.

"There wasn't enough for them to work with for them to come to a conclusion on it," Crain said. Both the manner and cause of death were listed as undetermined in the medical examiner's report, he said.

The manner of death refers to whether someone died of natural causes or from an injury, which can be ruled an accident, suicide or homicide.

John Widdoes Jr., 52, was found Jan. 10 at a makeshift homeless encampment on undeveloped land. The thicketed area is roughly 1.5 miles southeast of a major entrance to UA, and campfires are sometimes used by people at the site.

In January, Crain said the body, found near a tent, was "not recognizable." About a month later, Crain said the state Crime Laboratory used DNA from Widdoes' family to confirm his identity.

Crain said the case remains under police investigation.

Metro on 04/26/2017