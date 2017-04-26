Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, April 26, 2017, 7:50 a.m.

Man found dead near river in Little Rock

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.

A body was found in Murray Park on Tuesday evening, according to a Little Rock police spokesman.

Officer Steve Moore said the man was in his 30s and was found dead on the banks of the Arkansas River in Little Rock.

Moore said Tuesday night that authorities do not suspect foul play in the death.

The body will be taken to the state Crime Laboratory for testing, he said. Further circumstances surrounding the death were unavailable Tuesday night.

Metro on 04/26/2017

Print Headline: Man found dead near river in LR

