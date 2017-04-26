Arkansas woman killed in I-530 rollover

A 33-year-old passenger was killed in a wreck early Tuesday on Interstate 530 in Pulaski County after the vehicle she was in struck a cable barrier and flipped, police said.

A 2003 Nissan was heading south on I-530 just south of Little Rock about 1:20 a.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report. The Nissan left the roadway, struck a cable barrier and overturned, police said.

A woman from McGehee who was riding in the vehicle suffered fatal injuries, officials said. Her next of kin have not yet been notified, police noted on the report.

The driver, 35-year-old Lisa Michelle Taylor of London, was injured and taken to UAMS Medical Center for treatment, officials said.

Road conditions were dry and the weather was clear at the time of the wreck, police said.

Metro on 04/26/2017

Print Headline: McGehee woman killed in rollover