LR tech park to hold math school offices

The Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts, the public residential high school in Hot Springs, is adding its first off-campus location at the Little Rock Technology Park.

The tech park will house the school's offices for its expanding Coding Arkansas' Future initiative, the school announced. The offices will include space for the school's computer science education specialists as well as space for admissions and institutional advancement professionals when they are working in central Arkansas.

Corey Alderdice, the school's director, said the partnership benefits both institutions.

"Pairing our school and the Coding Arkansas' Future initiative alongside the state's innovation community and emerging startups with a need for talented young Arkansans is an opportunity to play an even larger role in expanding access to coding, computer science, and entrepreneurship within our curriculum and educator development programs," he said in a news release.

-- Noel Oman

Belarusians arriving to foster state ties

A trade delegation from Belarus will be in Rogers on May 2 in efforts to connect with Arkansas businesses and increase bilateral trade.

The delegation is being hosted by the World Trade Center Arkansas and the group includes business leaders from prominent Belarusian companies such as alcohol producer Minsk Kristall and confectionery manufacturers Kommunarka and Slodych.

The World Trade Center said it is organizing the trade mission and arranging meetings with economic development leaders in the state. Arkansas companies interested in doing business with Belarus are invited to participate.

A full list of participants is available upon request from Sam Cushman at scushman@arwtc.org.

-- Robbie Neiswanger

10 issues rise, 8 fall as index gains 1.95

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, gained 1.95 to 348.14 Tuesday.

Ten stocks advanced and eight declined.

Shares of Deltic Timber rose 3.3 percent in light trading.

Windstream rose 2.4 percent on average volume.

USA Truck shares fell 2.5 percent in flat trading.

The other seven stocks that lost ground fell less than 1 percent each.

Total volume for the index was 21.9 million shares.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

Business on 04/26/2017