Police identify man found dead near river in Little Rock park

Police have identified the man who was found dead on the bank of the Arkansas River in a Little Rock park Tuesday evening.

A Little Rock man found the body of 38-year-old Casey Hayes of North Little Rock after walking down to the river at Rebsamen Park around 7:45 p.m., according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The man noticed a person lying down on the shore with his feet pointed north and thought something was amiss, he told police. The person, later identified as Hayes, was blue in the ears and didn't respond when asked if he was alright, the report said.

Hayes was not breathing and did not have a pulse when police arrived. His white 2016 Honda Accord was found in the parking lot nearby, police said.

Hayes' next of kin have been notified of his death and his body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory for an autopsy, spokesman officer Steve Moore said.

At this point in time, no foul play is suspected in Hayes' death, Moore said.