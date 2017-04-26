Police: Little Rock man crashes into bridge, vodka bottle later falls out of car

An Arkansas man was arrested Tuesday after he crashed into a North Little Rock bridge, authorities said.

North Little Rock officers arrived at the scene of an accident near the intersection of Warden Road and McCain Boulevard near the McCain Mall Shopping Plaza around 9:45 p.m., according to a police report.

An officer observed that a white Honda Accord had struck a bridge nearby, and a man, later identified as 39-year-old Charles Stephen Embry of Little Rock, was sitting in the driver's seat, the report said.

When Embry was removed from the Accord, an empty bottle of vodka fell out, police said. Embry was unsteady on his feet and "had an odor of intoxicants on his breath," the officer wrote.

Embry was arrested and faces charges of driving while intoxicated, refusing to submit to a chemical test, unsafe driving and no proof of insurance.

He was booked into Pulaski County jail on a $1,700 bond.

A court date is scheduled for May 22.