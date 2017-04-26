Home / Latest News /
Police: Little Rock tortilla shop's front door smashed; $400 stolen
By Emma Pettit
The front glass door of a Little Rock Mexican grocery store and tortilla shop was smashed in and $400 in cash was stolen early Tuesday, police said.
Little Rock police officers were sent to Tortilla Brenda at 5317 W. 65th St. at 1:18 a.m. after the store's alarm started going off, according to a police report.
When they arrived, the front glass door had been shattered, and police reportedly searched the store but could not find anyone inside.
A manager came to inspect the business and told police that a cash drawer that contained about $300 plus $100 from a desk drawer were missing.
Officers were unable to lift any fingerprints as it appeared the robber wore gloves, police said.
No suspects were identified by police on the report.
