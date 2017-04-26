Search ongoing for canoeist who went missing on Buffalo River, officials say

A search was ongoing Wednesday afternoon for a canoeist who went missing while floating the rain-swollen Buffalo River in north-central Arkansas, officials said.

The National Park Service said in a statement that dispatch was notified about 11 a.m. Wednesday of two people in danger near Kyles Landing in Newton County.

One canoeist was reported safe on an upstream island but did not have a way to reach a shore, the park service said.

A second went missing in the Buffalo River downstream from Kyles Landing, which is between Ponca and Pruitt, according to the statement.

Two boats were launched at 2:30 p.m. from Steel Creek to conduct a multi-agency "hasty" search of the area by land on both sides of the river, officials said.

The canoeist reported to be upstream was found around 3:10 p.m., said Caven Clark with the National Park Service. It was not clear as of around 3:55 p.m. whether that person had been rescued.

"The search [for the second canoeist] will be continued until dark, and will resume tomorrow morning if necessary," the statement reads.

Observers reported seeing items that included a cooler and a flotation device floating downstream from an area believed to be the site of the capsizing.

Agencies responding include the Buffalo National River Search and Rescue Team, AmeriCorps, Harrison Swift Water Rescue and the Newton County sheriff’s office.

